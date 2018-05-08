Cardi B Security Team Accused of Beatdown at 2018 Met Gala

Cardi B’s Met Gala appearance is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper’s security team was allegedly involved in a post-Met Gala scuffle with an overzealous fan Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred just after the rapper left the post-Gala event, which she attended with fiancé Offset, at around 2 a.m. The fan, who spoke with law enforcement officials, claimed that he was turned away by Cardi B and when he kept pushing, her security team, made up of three men, stepped in and shoved him to the ground.

The fan alleged that the rapper’s security team kicked and punched him before leaving with the rapper. He was left with neck and back pain and had to be transported to a hospital.

The New York Police Department is currently investigation the accusations.

This is not the first bad headline for the rapper in recent weeks. In April, Cardi B’s former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, sued her for $10 million, claiming Cardi fired him and froze him out of her career after she achieved success.

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image,” the manager’s rep said in a statement, first reported by the New York Daily News. “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.”

Cardi switched from Raphael’s management to Solid Foundation in March. In the suit, he reportedly claims credit for Cardi’s breakout role on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip-Hop: New York, where she starred for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.

The claims in the suit include breach of contract, unjust enrichment, quantum merit, declaratory judgment and defamation against Cardi.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been focusing on more important things, including the April 6 release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy and getting ready for motherhood, the 25-year-old announcing her pregnancy when she served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live following months of speculation.

TMZ first reported that Cardi was pregnant back on Feb. 14. According to the site, one of her representatives told a staffer at a venue where she was performing during Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis that she was avoiding the “party atmosphere.” She was avoiding alcohol and preferred to drink water and stand near the stage. The representative told the staffer she was three to four months pregnant.

While this will be Cardi B’s first child, it will be Offset’s fourth. He has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.