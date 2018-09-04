Cardi B Reportedly Suffered ‘Serious’ Post-Partum Complications

Cardi B had her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus back in July, and a new report claims that she had a long struggle with post-partum depression and other complications afterward.

Cardi gave birth on July 10. By all appearances, she barely missed a beat in the weeks since, making public appearances and keeping up on social media. However, The Blast obtained court documents showing that the rapper needed a little help getting back on her feet.

Cardi is being sued by Kevin Michael Brophy Jr., who says that she used his image on the cover of her album Gangsta B- Music Vol 1 without his permission. Cardi is expected to provide documents to the court for her deposition soon, but the latest filings show Cardi’s lawyer requesting more time, citing her post-partum issues as the reason.

Cardi’s lawyer wrote that she “gave birth to a baby girl in mid-July, but has suffered unanticipated post-partum complications sufficiently serious enough to cause her, among other things, to have to cancel an upcoming and much-publicized tour, performing with Bruno Mars.”

“Her condition,” they continued, “also made it impracticable for her to fully participate, for some weeks, in completing factual investigation and complete the pending jurisdictional discovery.”

Cardi has kept relatively quiet about her condition after giving birth, with the exception of her performances with Bruno Mars. She posted a melancholy message to her fans on Instagram, apologizing for the missed dates.

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” she wrote. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

In the lawsuit, Brophy contends that his tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake on his back is a key professional identifier for him. Cardi’s album cover shows a man with the same tattoo between her legs as she idly drinks a Colt 45. He is calling on the court to award him at least $5 million in damages, however, Cardi wants the case thrown out.

Cardi B claims that Brophy has gone to “extortionate means” to profit off of her album cover. She felt that her album cover was a “classic example of transformative work created in the exercise of the First Amendment rights of the photographer.” Furthermore, in her filings, she said Brophy’s claim that the image somehow contributed to her success is “simply ludicrous.”