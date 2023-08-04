Cardi B Learns Fate in Court Case Over Thrown Microphone

Cardi B has been cleared. Police say that the "Money" rapper will not face charges related to throwing her microphone into the crowd during a concert that took place last weekend in Las Vegas. "After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement to CNN on Thursday. Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, Cardi's attorneys, told TMZ, "This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

Police told CNN earlier this week that an audience member filed a report with the LVMPD on Monday after being "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." The authorities did not identify Cardi B in the incident report. Still, the address on the incident report appeared to match the venue where the concertgoer was allegedly struck. Video footage posted to social media shows Cardi B performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when an audience member threw a drink containing an unknown liquid and ice toward the stage while she was on stage. During Cardi B's performance of her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow," the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup as she is performing her song. As security guards rush to the stage, Cardi B retaliates by throwing her microphone into the crowd. It ricocheted and hit another person, who reported it to the police.

Cardi B threw a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her while she was performing. https://t.co/fkXr3WZTzj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

It was then reported that Cardi was a battery suspect, but no further action had been taken. Cardi's case was not referred to the D.A., and the police determined she had not committed a crime. According to another video posted to social media from the concert, Cardi B and her DJ are seen asking the crowd to "splash" her with water due to the heat. Whether this occurred before or after the microphone incident is unclear. TMZ also reported that an audio production company that owns the microphone decided to auction the item for charity. The money that is raised would go to charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which help adolescents and young adults with special needs. The starting bid on the eBay listing is $500, and while the mic originally cost $1,000, bids have hit almost $100,000.