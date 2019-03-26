Cardi B Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Vloggers Accusing Her of Using Drugs While Pregnant

Cardi B has filed a lawsuit against two vloggers for defamation, after they claimed that she had used drugs while pregnant.

The “Money” rapper has a long and contentious history with vloggers Letasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones, and she has decided to take it to court at last. In new court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi accuses the two gossip pundits of making defamatory statements about her in order to “tarnish” her reputation and “spread lies.”

Cardi B’s lawsuit claims that Kebe has “put out at least twenty-three videos” about her in the last 14 months. Kebe operates under the handle “unWinewithTashaK,” and has made various claims about Cardi B being irresponsible during her pregnancy. These include claims that Cardi B has contracted STIs and put her daughter at risk.

Meanwhile, Jones made similar claims on social media as well. Chief among these was her assertion that Cardi “took molly and cocaine” while pregnant.

“Specifically, she stated, ‘the more molly pills she would be takin, the more cocaine she would be takin’,” the lawsuit read.

Jones allegedly made these “false, malicious, and defamatory statements” in Instagram Live videos.

“Jones also falsely stated that Plaintiff was engaging in prostitution. Specifically, she stated, referring to Plaintiff, ‘I guess they were supposed to have sex, exchange sex for money,’” the lawsuit continues. Elsewhere, it levels a similar accusation against Kebe.

“While Plaintiff was pregnant, on or around April 13, 2018, Kebe published a video where Kebe stated that as a result of Plaintiff’s actions, Plaintiff’s then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities,” the lawsuit adds.

Cardi B addressed the lawsuit in an Instgram post on Monday, though she quickly deleted it.

“I didn’t really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I’m glad she put me up on this,” she wrote. “This person I’m suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst [sic].”

“Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court [sic],” she continued.

“By the way my father drives me and I NEVER NEVER had a assistant,” Cardi B concluded.