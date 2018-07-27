Cardi B Drops out of Bruno Mars Tour: ‘I’m Not Ready to Leave My Baby Behind’

Cardi B has dropped out of Bruno Mars’ tour, revealing she wants to spend more time with her baby girl.

The “I Like It” rapper told her fans on Thursday night she would not be joining Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour in order to spend more time with her daughter Kulture, as well as giving her body more time to recover after giving birth.

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, welcomed Kulture on June 10 alongside husband and fellow rapper Offset. Her announcement comes just 16 days after she gave birth, according to PEOPLE.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi wrote on a lengthy Instagram post. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.”

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she admitted.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

Mars shared his own message on social media about the change in the tour, sending the new mom words of support for her decision.

“A Message for Cardi,” the post began. “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.”

“I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right,” he continued. “We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.”

Cardi has had a wild first weeks as a mother to baby Kulture. Shortly after giving birth, the rapper opened up about receiving help from her family and expressed her gratitude to them in a video on Instagram.

“I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth,” Cardi said. “I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them.”

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested just 10 days after his daughter’s birth outside of Atlanta, Georgia, for gun and drug possession.

He was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change.

The rapper, along with his group Migos and Drake, also made their own tour announcement two days ago, telling fans they’d pushed back The Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour by 15 days.

Originally set to begin on July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will now kick off on Aug. 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.