Cardi B Defends Will Smith Against Duane Martin Rumor

Cardi B has come out to defend Will Smith against the rumors that he had a sexual relationship with actor Duane Martin. Earlier this week, a clip went viral featuring a man named Brother Bilaal speaking to blogger Tasha K and claiming that he was Smith's former assistant and that he once witnessed the two men engaged in anal sex with one another. Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi B expressed her frustration over the allegations and also alluded to her own past issues with Tasha, who owes the Grammy-winning rapper $4 million after being found guilty of defamation of character.

"I don't like how I got fooled a couple of weeks ago..some people just never change," Cardi B said at the start of her livestream, per Vibe. "I don't like what people be doing to Will Smith," she went on. "I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that's the thing. I found out that Will Smith is a Libra...Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f—ing heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. We go so crazy, people be like, 'Oh my God!'" She later went on to insinuate that she may not forgive the money Tasha K was ordered to pay, after previously indicating that she had considered it. "I just want to talk to my mom tomorrow...and I'ma talk to my lawyers but," she then turned her tone toward Tasha K, saying, "Stop hurting people. Take a breather. Think."

After in clip, which has gone widely viral, Bilaal told Tasha K about a purported incident with Smith and Martin that he allegedly walked in on. "I opened the door to Duane's dressing room and that's when I see Duane having anal sex with Will," Bilaal claimed. "There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

TMZ reported that Smith's representatives have vehemently denied the allegations. "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false," a rep told TMZ. The outlet adds that the Wild Wild West actor is also considering legal action against Bilaal. This seems to have been confirmed by Pinkett Smith who TMZ caught up to outside iHeartRadio in New York City on Wednesday morning in NYC. When asked about the situation and what she and Smith plan to do, Pinkett Smith replied, "We Suin'!"