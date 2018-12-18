Cardi B Defends Publicist Amid Fan Backlash for Letting Offset Crash Performance

Over the weekend, Cardi B was onstage performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles when her estranged husband, Offset, crashed her performance to stage a public apology begging her to take him back.

Fans immediately began wondering how the Migos rapper was allowed to pull the stunt, with footage eventually revealing that he was led onto the stage by Cardi B’s longtime publicist, Patience Foster.

In response to the reveal, Cardi B’s fans instantly began slamming Foster, commenting that Cardi B should fire her or claiming that Offset’s appearance was a PR stunt, something Cardi B was not at all pleased to hear.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday, the rapper reprimanded her followers for their behavior, explaining that Foster has been her close friend for years.

“That’s my b—. That’s my homie. That’s like my big sister,” the rapper began. “She’s not like any other publicist. She’s my friend.”

“She has taken my husband and my sister as a client and she has helped us a lot. Yeah, sometimes she does a little bit more, you wanna know why? Because we are a family and she cares about my family,” Cardi B continued. “I’m not gonna let y’all drag her. I don’t give a f—…I will never let y’all disrespect people this close to me.”

The 26-year-old explained that Foster told her “what happened” and that she holds no ill will towards her friend for her decision.

“She was just trying to help a man that was telling her, ‘Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife,’” she said. “I’m not gonna let y’all drag my bitch for that.”

During the live, Cardi B also threatened to delete her Instagram account and not release her upcoming music video should her fans continue to behave in this way.

She repeated the point on her Instagram Story, sharing a text post that read, “Fan or not you talk about my publicist/friend you can eat a d— period.”

Foster vaguely discussed her decision to allow Offset onstage on her Instagram Story with a text post as well.

“[Whether] or not your good intentions translate to a non-involved party shouldn’t matter!” she wrote. “The good we try to do and the efforts we make to right our wrongs is only intended for the people we wish to be on the receiving end. Not for the recognition or affirmation of a … third party! Only God knows your heart and your mind.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson