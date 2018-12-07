Cardi B’s Decision to Split From Offset Reportedly Stemmed From His ‘Loyalty’

Cardi B and Offset ended their marriage and shocked many fans earlier this week, but the split was far from a surprise for those around them.

The “Money” rapper took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce she and the Migos member had separated after just one year of marriage.

One source opened up about the breakup to E! News Wednesday, saying that the pair’s relationship was “up and down.”

“They had really low moments in their relationship this past year and then would make up and have really high points that kept them from completely splitting,” the source told the publication.

They added that cheating rumors had led to tension in their marriage. The rumors made Cardi question “Offset’s loyalty, which really pushed Cardi over the edge.” By the end of the relationship, the couple had started “fighting a lot.”

While they were able to work through cheating rumors in the past, this time around was too much for Cardi.

“Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship.” The source close to the couple added that the new mom made it clear “she needs space” from him.

The source also revealed that Cardi is understandably “upset” by the split, especially because of her desire to keep the family together for baby, Kulture. However, a separation is what is best for the family at this time.

Cardi announced the end of her marriage to Offset Tuesday evening on Instagram.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she started in the video message.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

The caption for the video read: “There you go..peace and love.”

Offset broke his silence on the separation by commenting on the video on Instagram with the words: “Y’all won.”