Cardi B Earned a Wild Amount of Cash for Thirty-Five-Minute Private Performance

Cardi B recently received a massive payday during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. The rapper was a featured performer at the private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. This was confirmed in a now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper saying, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, seemed to post the total payment online after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.

"I have no choice, I have to put it out," she replied. "I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don't know. I don't know what's going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out." The project, however, is "missing something. I gotta put it out, I gotta put it out next year." Additionally, the host mentioned releasing it on Invasion of Privacy's fifth anniversary, April 6, 2023 – and she wasn't against that idea. She revealed that she has already recorded a few " definite " songs for the album but added, "I don't know what's going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out. I think I'm too much in my head about it because there's some songs and people are like, 'You just need to release it.'"

She continued, "I just feel like I'm missing something. It's missing something. I don't know. I gotta put it out next year." Cardi also thanked all the hosts before ending her phone conversation and performed a farewell song to co-host Angela Yee, who is leaving the show."You guys helped me so much in my career, and you guys have always been so nice and beautful to me," Cardi explained. "I mean I know The Breakfast Club is not over but… I just love you guys." Then, she sang a farewell song to Yee before addressing the upcoming holidays with her family. "I can't even think straight after Thanksgiving," she jokingly said. "They tore me up — all five of them. I'm recovering."