Actress From Clark Gable Film and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Soundtrack Dead at 93

A beloved international actress and singer has died at age 93.

Grace Chang, who was also known as Ko Lan and Ge Lan, passed away on Aug. 3, per a local report.

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Chang had a revered career in China, starring in movies such as Mambo Girl, It Blossoms Again and The Wild, Wild Rose.

For American film fans, Chang would be best known for the 1955 movie Soldier of Fortune. The flick starred the iconic Clark Gable opposite Susan Hayward. The latter played a woman desperate to help her incarcerated husband in Hong Kong, with Gable relunctantly offering his assistance. Change portrayed a sex worker in the film.

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Change walked away from her on-screen career in 1964. However, she continued to make her mark on the movie business. She contributed to numerous film soundtracks. Stateside, romantic comedy fans will recognize two of her songs from the Crazy Rich Asians soundtrack: “Wo Yao Ni De Ai (I Want Your Love – I Want You to Be My Baby)” and “Wo Yao Fei Shang Qing Tian.”

Our thoughts are with the late actress’ family and loved ones during this tough time.