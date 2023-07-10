Cara Delevingne Responds to Backlash Over Snubbed Interview at F1 Race

Cara Delevingne is taking heat for allegedly snubbing an interview from Formula 1 legend-turned-broadcaster Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix over the weekend. A viral video shows Brundle attempting to do a quick interview with the 30-year-old model and actress, but he was blocked by a man presumably from her team. However, Brundle made his way through the crowd and attempted to talk to her. Delevingne says that she wouldn't be giving any interviews. And after saying "no" a few times to the Brundle, he eventually walked away but did throw some sight her way.

"I'm sure it would've been extremely interesting," Brundle said as he left the area, per Entertainment Tonight. Delevingne heard what people were saying about the encounter, which led to her explaining why she declined the interview from Brundle.

"I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx," she said in response to a fan tweet over the moment. The Only Murders in the Building star also clarified that it was not a member of her team that said no. "It wasn't an agent, it was an F1 representative," she wrote in response to a fan. In another tweet, Delevingne ended the conversation by writing. "Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x."

This incident comes a few months after Delevingne's interview with Vogue where she talked about getting sober after seeing some alarming photos. "From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I've known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying," she said. "They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

Delevinge also talked about her breakup with actress and model and Ashley Benson. "I was alone, really alone," she said about the breakup which happened in April 2020. "I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation—my identity, everything—was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn't worth anything without work, and that was scary," she shares. "Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time."