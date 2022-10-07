Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne Caught up in Incident That Hospitalized Photographer

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne are at the center of new concerning allegations. The two actresses were vacationing in Argentina this past weekend when they were allegedly part of a group of people that injured a photographer so severely he had to be hospitalized. The incident is currently under investigation, according to reports.

The incident went down on Sunday night as Robbie and Delevingne were leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires in the early morning hours, according to sources with direct knowledge who spoke to TMZ. Although details of the incident are unconfirmed, the sources claimed that the Suicide Squad co-stars were entering an Uber when photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera allegedly "rushed" them and started taking photos of the two stars "aggressively, intruding in their space." Due to Orquera's behavior, he rideshare driver drove away, with Delevingne managing to get in the vehicle before it drove off while Robbie was "half-way in, half-way out." Per the sources, the actress actually had to jump out of the car to avoid being seriously hurt. The car ultimately sped off without Robbie. Friend Josey McNamara, a director, and Jac Hopkins, a key grip, were also left behind.

After the Uber driver drove away, and as Robbie remained on the ground, Orquera continued snapping photos of the actress. When Robbie's friends jumped in to help her, Orquera reportedly ran off and fell "on his own," resulting in him suffering several injuries, including a broken arm and a bloody scalp, per a police report obtained by the online Argentine newspaper Infobae.

However, the photographer is telling a different story. TMZ reports that Orquera told police "that he was brutally beaten" by Robbie's friends, whom he "perceived as security guards," and wants to press charges. In a video obtained by The Sun, Orquera claimed, "It was a brutal and cowardly attack from the security that was with them... They wanted to hijack me and take my camera to remove the images." He went on to allege that as he tried to run away, McNamara and Hopkins "kicked" him from behind and "made the camera go flying. I fell ... I fell on my arm and lost a lot of blood. I had a fracture and my bone was sticking out. I lost a lot of blood and was unconscious on the floor." He added that he will need an operation on his run due to the injuries he sustained.

McNamara and Hopkins have since been taken into police custody. It remains unclear if they have been arrested and booked on charges or if they were simply taken into custody for police questioning. Other than Orquera, nobody else involved in the incident, including Robbie and Delevingne, have spoken out.