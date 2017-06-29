‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Star Ethan Embry Makes Big Body Transformation

Ethan Embry, the actor best known from his role as Preston Meyers in Can't Hardly Wait, revealed that his his fitness obsession helped him recover from drug addiction.

TMZ caught up with the actor, who has been sober for six years, and started discussing his previous struggle with heroin and painkillers. The interviewer asked him what "good habits" he picked up on the way to sobriety, and he replied "Crossfit."

"The (Crossfit) cult has got me," he said. "You find things to distract your thinking."

Embry, who has also had roles on The Walking Dead and Once Upon a Time, said the fitness regimen "kicks his ass," but he loves it. He's also previously tweeted about his Crossfit addiction saying "The hooks are in deep."

The discussion then turned to the actor's opinion on justice reform when it comes drug addicts. Embry's a strong advocate for reform and big Trump administration critic, as is evidenced by his many tweets on the subjects.

I was stuck in a cycle of running through a subutex script and smoking tar for about two straight years. 6 years ago today I started my kick — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 14, 2017

He said the key to reform is "getting people to see the problem different than the way they see it now" and "removing the criminal element to addiction."

"There's criminality that surrounds addiction, but the addiction itself is not what is criminal," Embry said. "That's a disease; that's a sickness."

Embry isn't the only beloved '90s star who's recently opened up about their past drug addiction.

Married With Children star Katey Sagal opened up about her past drug habits in her latest book. She details her addiction to diet pills, marijuana, cocaine and acid and how she started recovering.

