Canadian comedian Candy Palmater is dead at the age of 53. CBC News confirmed the tragic report with the comedian’s partner and manager Saturday, with Denise Tompkins sharing Palmater had passed peacefully at her home in Toronto. “I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly,” a post from Tompkins read. “I will post information soon.”

According to CBC News, no cause of death was made official, with the outlet adding that The Candy Show star had been sick and hospitalized in recent weeks. She had been recently discharged, however. A virtual public service will be organized for fans and friends to attend, with no date announced just yet.

Palmater was the creator and host of The Candy Show on APTN and appeared as a frequent co-host on CTV’s The Social. She also appeared and acted in other series, including the popular Trailer Park Boys franchise.

CBC also noted Palmater’s contributions to the network. She had appeared as a panelist on CBC Canada Reads in 2017, narrated the series True North Calling and hosted The Candy Palmater Show on CBC Radio One.

“Candy was an incredible talent but also a truly special person,” CBC News general manager Susan Marjetti said. “It is such a loss. Another light has gone out in the world today.”

Palmater was a shining example for the Indigenous community in Canada as a member of the Mi’kmaw Nation from New Brunswick and a vocal member of the LGBTQ community who described herself as “a gay, native, recovered-lawyer-turned-feminist-comic who was raised by bikers in the wilds of northern New Brunswick.” Palmater previously worked for the Nova Scotia government as a lawyer and lived in Halifax for nearly 30 years.

The comedian had just finished writing her autobiography, which will be published in 2022. Many famous names chimed in on the Instagram announcement, sharing their thoughts and memories of the comedian. “My heart is breaking. What a light she was in all our lives,” Melissa Grelo wrote. “What a Major loss. I learned so much from her. Sincerest condolences,” Jamar McNeil added. “Sending all our love to you Denise and Pearl,” Bif Naked wrote.