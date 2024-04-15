New Update on Amanda Bynes as She Turns 38

Amanda Bynes is on a new professional path. In celebration of her 38th birthday, The Amanda Show staple is entering a new territory as a manicurist. A source exclusively told E! News, "Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes because she would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now." She's also re-enrolled in school. "She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source noted. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam." The former Nickelodeon star wrote on her Instagram Stories last month after missing the board exam's passing grade by just four percent: "I'll study harder next time!!"

She was previously hosting a podcast but put that on hold to pursue her latest passion. "So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," she said in a social media video after the debut of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it." She shared later, "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead," she told fans in a Dec. 21 Instagram Story. "Thank you for following my journey!"

Bynes has been thrust back into the spotlight amid pandemonium over the Quiet on Set docuseries, which uncovered the toxic workplace Nickelodeon kid stars endured, as well as the sexual misconduct from some executives and insiders.

Bynes was close to her show's creator, Dan Schenider. Amid her family's battle for a conservatorship, she became estranged from Schenider. Bynes nor her family have reported any misconduct publicly.