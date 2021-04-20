Candace Cameron Bure's Family Member Calls off Engagement

✖

Candace Cameron Bure's 21-year-old son Lev has called off his engagement to Taylor Hutchison just eight months after revealing their plans to marry. According to Us Weekly, his loving mother told the outlet that he's doing fine and that the decision was mutual. "Sorry, You didn’t get the memo?" she quipped from the launch of her new QVC apparel line. "We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married."

"It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken," Cameron Bure continued, assuring fans that there is no bad blood over the breakup. Lev's engagement was first announced back in late August, with Lev releasing the news on social media. Cameron Bure later spoke about the engagement in November, telling Us Weekly, "We love them unconditionally. We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives. I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support."

Exclusive: Candace Cameron Bure's 21-year-old son is doing after calling off his engagement. https://t.co/lsx8EJEWky — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 19, 2021

After clarifying the news about her son, Cameron Bure went on to speak about her new apparel line, expressing how excited she is about it. "I’m so proud of the Candace Cameron Bure clothing line. We’ve been working on it for quite a while and I’m so happy that I get to share it with everyone,” she told Us Weekly.

The actress went on to say, "It’s really based off of what I love and my lifestyle, you know, I’m born and raised in LA. I’m a California girl. I love the West Coast. And so, it has a real casual, cozy, comfortable element to it."

Cameron Bure also spoke about Mother's Day, which is coming up soon, on May 8, sharing what she likes to get from her family on the holiday. "I’m a big sucker for cards, like, a huge sucker for cards. So, if my kids write me a card or even a letter and they write it through words, it is my favorite gift," she said.

"And all three of my kids are very different," Cameron Bure added. "They know I love it. So some are very short and sweet and some are very long. I just want to be around my husband and my kids."