Cameron Diaz Was Possibly Pregnant in Last Public Appearance Before Birth of First Child With Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden just announced the surprise birth of their daughter a few short hours ago. Although Diaz and Madden were mum about expecting, the actress and author may have possibly been 1-month pregnant during her last public appearance this past spring — though it is assuredly unclear whether Diaz and Madden welcomed their child via pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption. The last time Diaz was photographed at a public event according to Getty Images was May 19, 2019, when she appeared at EEEEEtscon in Santa Monica, California. The popular festival is focused on food as different restaurants are highlighted as the headliners, and Diaz was a guest speaker.

When the sweet pair revealed the exciting news via Instagram, they didn’t specify any details other than they welcomed a baby girl named Raddix Madden. But, according to mamanatural.com, if she did give birth on Jan. 3 per their social media share, she was more than likely expecting in April — pointing to Diaz’s last public appearance at the festival on May 19, 2019. However, the predictions are based on a “typical” 40-week pregnancy. There is a chance Diaz could have given birth weeks early if she was allegedly pregnant at the time.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the two announced in their post. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

The post ended with, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]”

Not only were the couple super quiet about it but they even disabled the comments on Diaz’s Instagram account, though fans have taken to other posts to express their excitement for the celebrity couple.

Someone else who managed to keep their pregnancy out of the public eye was Kylie Jenner. Fans suspected the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have been pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby, but weren’t quite sure. However, close to the time she gave birth to daughter Stormi, is when she took to social media to announce the news.