Cameron Boyce’s Mother Libby Speaks out Nearly 2 Weeks Following Son’s Death

Cameron Boyce’s mother Libby spoke out about her son’s death nearly two weeks after his sudden passing. Libby took to Instagram Saturday to share a black-and-white photo of herself with the late Jessie alum, breaking her silence since news broke of the actor’s death earlier this month.

“He is my compass,” she wrote on the caption of the emotional photo, which raked in almost 200,000 likes and a long list of comments from the grieving mother’s close friends, and her son’s fans, as well as co-stars.

Boyce passed away at the age of 20 on July 6 after he was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home. His family later confirmed he suffered from epilepsy and he had a seizure in his sleep due to his condition.

Descendants co-star China Anne McClain wrote in the comments section: “I miss him.”

“He is not gone. He is watching over you and wants you happy,” one fan commented.

“He stays in our hearts forever. We all hope so much that you and your family are well and that Cameron is fine in heaven,” another user commented.

“I’m very sorry for your loss, he will be missed deeply,” a third user wrote.

The actor’s father, Victor Boyce and Libby previously released a joint statement on their son’s tragic loss, expressing how unfathomable the news was to the pair.

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world,” they said in the statement released by Us Weekly. “Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family.”

They also praised the actor’s generosity and love for his family, adding: “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

Cameron’s sister, Maya Boyce, also opened up about losing the actor, saying she was grateful she got to spent a lot of time with him before his death.

“Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful,” she captioned a July 11 Instagram post. “I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

In honor of Cameron’s legacy, the family launched The Cameron Boyce foundation on July 15.