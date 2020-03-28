Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Updates Fans on His Health Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

✖

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, and he is already growing "frustrated," his daughter Kelly Osbourne revealed. The "Crazy Train" singer was already fearing spending too much time at home before the pandemic due to his personal health crisis. Despite these challenges, Kelly said Osbourne is "doing really good."

"Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind blowing," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. "He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

Kelly, 35, said her father, 71, was in Panama a few weeks ago for a stem cell treatment. He was planning to go to Switzerland for further treatment in April, but it is not clear if he can due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope," Kelly explained. "We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him. He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'"

On Thursday, Kelly finally got to see her father and mother, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, for the first time since they went to Panama. If she knew that it would be the last time she would see them for several weeks, she would have gone with them. Thankfully, the family is still keeping in touch over the phone.

"I did have a cry yesterday because I miss my parents and I'm really close with them and I'm used to seeing them every day and being with them every day," Kelly said. "I've spent pretty much every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see him is hard."

Kelly created a social distancing hashtag herself, #IStayHomeForOzzy, after she was horrified to see others not taking it seriously. She is not only concerned for her father's health, but her mother's as well.

"If you don't have someone to stay home for and you're a fan of my dad, you can stay home for him because you know my father has COPD, Parkinson's and he is really, really high risk. They have told us how serious this is and I'm terrified," Kelly told ET. "My mum is high risk, she's a... two-time cancer survivor, chemo, everything. To know that not just one, but two of my parents are high risk, it's serious and I stay home for them... There's so many reasons, just shut up and stay home. How is that so hard? But it is for people."

Osbourne revealed earlier this year he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. The singer is also recovering from back surgery. He was planning to go to Europe next month for further treatment, which forced him to postpone his 2020 North American tour in February.

"I've never had a year off in my life!" Osbourne told The Telegraph Magazine late last month. "I've never been home this long in 50 years! It's driving me mad, and I'm driving my family f— mad."

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images