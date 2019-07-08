Cameron Boyce Fans Pay Tribute in Zendaya’s Comment Section After She Remembers the Late Disney Channel Actor and Musician

Zendaya posted a tribute to Cameron Boyce on Twitter on Sunday, and fans sounded off with their own mournful replies. Boyce passed away on Saturday at just 20 years old, but he left behind a powerful legacy in the entertainment industry. He impacted everyone from Zendaya to the average fan on social media.

Zendaya retweeted a photo of Boyce, alongside the words “Rest In Peace.” She herself added a sad caption with a red heart emoji.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” she wrote, “my heart goes out to his friends and family.”

Zendaya rose to prominence as a Disney Channel star right alongside Boyce, though on different shows. While he was starring in the series Jessie and the Descendants film franchise, she was on Shake It Up, then produced and starred in K.C. Undercover.

For many fans, these two are emblematic of childhood, so it was all the more touching to see Boyce remembered by a fellow Disney star. Many responded with their own tributes, as well as thanks to Zendaya for speaking out.

“RIP Cameron. I grew up watching him and it’s sad seeing him go,” one fan replied.

“Idk why it just hurts,” added another. “I mean sure I didn’t know him personally but growing up with him watching on tv…”

One fan even posted a clip of Boyce’s cameo on Shake It Up, where Zendaya starred for three years. The two never shared a scene, although Boyce was due to join Zendaya in transitioning from Disney to HBO before his death.

Boyce’s family announced his passing on Saturday, in a statement first published by ABC News. The actor reportedly suffered a seizure related to a chronic illness he was being treated for, and passed away in his sleep.

I still remember his cameo on “Shake it up”. Truly such a talented young man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zrj8EyENFf — Julian (@caramariateaa) July 7, 2019



“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family concluded.

Others mourned Boyce as well, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Company itself. His co-stars from the Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups posted tributes as well. Boyce was just 20 years old.