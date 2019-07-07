Cameron Boyce: Disney Channel Speaks out About ‘Descendants’ Star’s Death

On Sunday morning, Disney released a statement on the death of Cameron Boyce. The 20-year-old actor known for the Disney Channel franchise Descendants passed away on Saturday, leaving family, fans and colleagues in shock and grief. His passing was attributed to “an ongoing medical condition,” according to ABC News.

A spokesperson for the Disney Channel gave a statement to the outlet, trying to sum up the complex feelings that come with the loss. They praise not only Boyce’s talent, but his kindness and generosity.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” the spokesperson said. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” the statement finished.

Boyce’s family gave a statement to reporters as well. They thanked fans for their outpouring of support, but also asked for some privacy as they tried to work through their pain.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family concluded.

Boyce was a star on the rise for many years, beginning his professional career at the age of 9. He first appeared in the horror movie Mirrors and also in the blockbuster comedy Grown Ups as one of Adam Sandler’s children.

Boyce joined the Disney Channel as a Luke Ross in the series Jessie. After the series ended, he moved onto Descendants, where he appeared in both movies.

Boyce was poised for a few more breakout roles coming up, including a regular part on HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher and the new rockstar series Paradise City. There is no word yet on public memorial services for Boyce.