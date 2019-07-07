Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel and ‘Grown Ups’ Actor, Dead at 20

Cameron Boyce, known for several roles on Disney Channel properties and in the Grown Ups movie franchise, has died at the young age of 20, reports ABC News. Boyce’s death was confirmed in a statement from a family spokesperson on Sunday morning, with the cause of death being a seizure that was brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family rep told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Disney Channel has also issued a statement on Boyce’s death. Boyce was one of the network’s premier faces, as he had starring roles in Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates and the Disney XD program Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. He was also one of the leads of the highly successful Descendants TV-movie franchise, which centers around the children of Disney villains. Boyce played Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vil, and reprised the role in Descendants 3, which will premiere on Aug. 2.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” the Disney rep told the outlet. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Tribute to the young actor have been pouring in across Twitter. Numerous notable personalities have offered their condolences, including YouTube personality, James Charles, and Nashville star Charles Esten, who had appeared on several episodes of Jessie with Boyce.

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

really, really sorry to hear about cameron boyce’s passing.. only met him once but have heard only amazing things and it breaks my heart for anything to happen to someone so young. life is really fuckin confusing sometimes.. rest in peace and my love to the family — alex lange (@alexmlange) July 7, 2019

Aside from his work with Disney, Boyce is perhaps best known for his role in the Grown Ups movies. Boyce played Keith Feder, the son of Adam Sandler’s Lenny Feder, in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Boyce also appeared in movies Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, Eagle Eye and Mirrors, as well as TV shows Code Black, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, Liv and Maddie, General Hospital: Night Shift, Bunk’d and two of Disney’s animated Spider-Man shows.

Outside of his time on screen, Boyce was also know for dedicating his time to charitable efforts. His recent deeds in that realm include raising $30,000 to build wells for the people Swaziland and appearing with former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards, which honored those taking against to prevent sexual assaults in their communities.

No funeral or memorial arrangements have been publicly released as of press time.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images