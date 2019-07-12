Cameron Boyce: Disney Channel Cancels ‘Descendants 3’ Red Carpet Premiere After Star’s Sudden Death

Disney Channel plans on honoring the late Cameron Boyce by opting out of a red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3, an upcoming film for the network he worked on. Instead, the company will make a charitable donation to a charity Boyce was involved with before his sudden death.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 scheduled for July 22 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” Disney Channel said in a statement on Thursday. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The network added that “with permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”

In the film franchise, Boyce stars as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, alongside Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Mitchell Hope (Ben) and China McClain (Uma). Descendants, which follows the children of famous Disney villains as they attempt to acclimate to life among beloved fairytale characters, premiered in 2015, with its sequel airing in 2017. The third film is slated to premiere in August.

Boyce was found dead in his North Hollywood home on Saturday. His family confirmed in a statement this week that he suffered a seizure due to epilepsy, although his official cause of death from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has been deferred pending “further investigation.”

Boyce’s Descendants co-stars have mourned the loss of the young actor. Cameron, 23, posted a tearful Instagram video praising Boyce earlier this week. “Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, thought I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic. An earth angel,” she said. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, got me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns.”

“I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you,” she concluded.

McClain, 20, shared a similar emotional message. “To Mr. Vic, Mrs. Libby and Maya, I’m so sorry,” she said, addressing Boyce’s father, mother and sister, respectively. “And you guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose, you know. You guys lost blood, a son, a brother, and I lost my best friend. My closet friend, my longest friend.”

“I never again have a friend like Cameron,” the actress continued before crying.

Descendants 3 premieres Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.