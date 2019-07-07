Cameron Boyce: ‘Descendants’ Fans Flood Dove Cameron’s Set of Photos With Late Co-Star

Descendants fans are flooding a March Instagram post from Dove Cameron since the death of her co-star, Cameron Boyce this past weekend. The post features behind-the-scenes photos from the production of Descendants 3, which was completed before Boyce’s passing and is slated to air in early August.

On March 31, Cameron, 23, shared a trio of selfies taken in a car on set, with Boyce poking his head into the shot and Booboo Stewart peeking over Cameron’s shoulder.

“Whole day with the cuddle bears,” Cameron wrote in the caption.

Since Boyce’s death was announced Sunday, fans have rushed to the post to send Cameron their condolences. Many have posted crying and broken heart emojis, as well as “RIP Cameron” messages.

“Cameron we will miss you,” one fan wrote.

“Im crying so hard [right now],” another wrote.

“I [really] feel so sorry for yalls loss [of] Cameron, it’s just so sad to hear about it,” a third fan wrote.

Cameron has promised to make a statement on Boyce’s death. She is now on the London stage, starring in a new production of The Light in the Piazza. “No words. Words will come later,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday morning, along with a black and white photo with her Light in the Piazza cast.

The post earned even more messages of condolences from fans. Ariana Grande even reacted to it, posting a black heart emoji.

In the Descendants franchise, Cameron stars as Mal, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent, while Boyce played Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos. Stewart stars as Jay, the son of Jafar. All three have played their roles in Descendants 2 and Descendants 3, which will air on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.

Boyce’s family announced his death on Sunday morning in a statement to ABC News.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The statement continued, “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was also known for his roles in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups movies, the Disney Channel’s Jessie and Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

