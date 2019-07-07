Cameron Boyce: Debby Ryan Turns off Instagram Comments in Wake of ‘Jessie’ Co-Star’s Death

Cameron Boyce’s Jessie co-star Debby Ryan turned off the comments section on her recent Instagram posts following Boyce’s death on Sunday morning at 20 years old. Ryan has not commented on her former co-star’s death, leading fans to flood posts with commenting still available, pleading for her to say something.

Ryan’s most recent Instagram post was a photo with her friends on July 4, showing off the personal T-shirts they made for their Independence Day celebrations. Another recent photo shows the 26-year-old relaxing with her fiance, musician Josh Dun.

The Insatiable star shut off the comments only for her four most recent posts, notes Heavy. So fans scrolled to Ryan’s June 23 post of the matching mother-daughter bracelets her grandmother got for her and her mother.

Several fans began asking Ryan to make a statement on Boyce’s death, while others have asked people to stop pestering her.

“Can people please stop commenting rip Cameron, she turned off the comments for her recent posts for a reason,” one fan wrote.

“I feel like all these comments shouldnt be said at all, maybe shes tryna (sic) process it like i still am. Please respect her and not post RIP CAMERON BOYCE,” another wrote.

“Y’all need to stop commenting on the woman’s profile about the death of a close friend. Shame on you. Unless you’re giving condolences leave her be,” another wrote.

Ryan has also been quiet on Twitter. Her most recent post was on July 4, when she tweeted: “Grateful for another year of photos and videos of fireworks to never look at.”

Boyce and Ryan co-starred on the Disney Channel‘s Jessie from 2011 to 2015. Ryan starred as the title character, a Texas high school graduate who moves to New York city with dreams of becoming a star, but ends up being a nanny for the Ross children. Boyce played the second eldest Ross child, Luke, who causes mischief in the family home. The series also starred Peyton List, Karan Brar, Skai Jackson and Kevin Chamberlin.

On Sunday morning, Boyce’s family said the actor died “in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

While Ryan has not commented on Boyce’s death, many of his other colleagues have. List shared a long statement on her Instagram page, writing, “My heart is broken. I’ve never hurt this bad.”

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of [Cameron Boyce], who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die,” Disney CEO Bob Iger wrote. “Our prayers go out to his family and his friends.”

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images