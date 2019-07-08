Cameron Boyce Autopsy Scheduled, Investigation on Death Launches

An autopsy has been scheduled for Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died over the weekend in his sleep, his family said late Saturday night. According to The Blast, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner scheduled an autopsy for the 20-year-old, and an investigation into his death is underway.

Boyce’s family said in a statement that they believe he died from a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition, but an official cause of death is still needed for the young star.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a Boyce family representative told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was best known for his work in the Adam Sandler-led Grown Ups films and his numerous appearances in Disney properties. He had starring roles on Jessie and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, in addition to his role as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Descendants franchise. Boyce’s last onscreen role will be in Descendants 3, which will premiere Aug. 2 on the Disney Channel.

Sandler, Boyce’s on-screen dad in Growns Ups and Grown Ups 2, shared a tribute to the late actor on social media Sunday morning.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Boyce’s Grown Ups on-screen mother, Salma Hayek, also reacted to his death and shared images of the two of them from their time together on set. “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in [Grown Ups 1 and 2] and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light,” Hayek wrote. “His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”