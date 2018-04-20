Calvin Harris Pays Tribute to ‘Beautiful Soul’ Avicii

Swedish EDM DJ and producer Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday, April 20, shocking the music world with his sudden passing.

Tributes instantly came pouring in from fellow musicians and fans, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow.

Fellow DJ Calvin Harris shared his thoughts on Twitter after the news broke, calling Bergling a “beautiful soul.”

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

EDM DJ Zedd wrote that “no words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now.”

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Other artists including Liam Payne, Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth also posted tributes on Twitter.

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Bergling’s own last tweet was a celebratory one, thanking his fans for his Billboard Music Awards nomination, which he had received for Top Dance/Electronic Album for his most recent release, 2017’s EP AVĨCI (01).

The DJ’s rep announced his death in a statement Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read, via Variety. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

