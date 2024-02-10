Calvin Harris' L.A. Home Catches Fire, Causes Major Response

Calvin Harris' Beverly Hills house caught fire on Wednesday, resulting in structural damage. TMZ reported that fire engines were dispatched around 8:25 p.m. in response to a call from a person complaining about the smell of smoke in a three-story house.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is alleged to have sent about 10 different fire units to the scene, along with about 20 responders, where an eyewitness claimed that smoke was visible coming off the roof.

In the end, the fire ended up not being nearly as dangerous as was initially suspected, sources told the outlet. Firefighters arrived at the house and determined that the fire originated from the third floor of the home near the theater room.

To get to the void space, which is out of plain view, firefighters had to cut through the second-story roof to reach a wall inside, where TMZ reports flames were seen near an HVAC system.

Overall, the outlet said it appeared to be an electrical mishap, and it took them about 52 minutes to extinguish the fire. Sources told the outlet that there was about $100,000 in damages from the fire, but in the end, they were able to put it out, and nobody was injured.

According to reports from TMZ, Harris was not at home when the fire occurred, and no one was injured, according to the site. Sources claim Harris has been renting out that property for several years.

Earlier this week, Harris, 40, and his wife, Vick Hope, 34, attended the 2024 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena. His song "Miracle," which was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording, eventually lost to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam.".

He married the BBC Radio 1 presenter in September 2023 in Northumberland, England. "Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love," a source told The Sun at the time. "It was a truly beautiful day."

Harris previously dated megastar Taylor Swift from March 2015 to June 2016. The two narrowly escaped a live televised run-in at Sunday's Grammy Awards when Swift walked in late to the ceremony. It has been confirmed that his next DJ set will take place on Super Bowl Sunday at LIV Nightclub in Las Vegas.