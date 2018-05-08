Calvin Harris and Girlfriend Involved in Serious Beverly Hills Car Crash

Calvin Harris and his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf were in a nasty car wreck on Sunday, leaving the women in the other car injured.

Wolf was behind the wheel of the couple’s Range Rover when they rammed into another car, according to a report by TMZ. The accident took place on a residential street in Beverly Hills, where the two girls in the Honda were turning left into a driveway.

According to eyewitnesses, Wolf didn’t seem to slow down as they approached the other car. She ran into it on the left side hard enough to set the airbags off. After a moment of chaotic spinning, the cars wound up facing each other on the street.

The accident warranted a call to the police. The Scottish DJ handed over his insurance information. However, the women who got hit reportedly told authorities that neither Harris nor Wolf asked them if they were okay.

The couple was reportedly invited into a home near where the crash took place. After some time, another SUV came to pick them up. Both their Range Rover and the girls’ SUV were eventually towed.

Harris had another accident in 2016 that was so severe he wound up in the hospital. At the time, he was also the passenger in an SUV which ran head on into a smaller car.

In that incident, Harris’ car was hit by a VW Bug near Coldwater Canyon. A 16-year-old girl was driving the smaller car with a friend, and she was driving well over the speed limit. She reportedly lost control and nearly hit the mountain, and when she swerved, she overcompensated too far in the other direction, ramming into Harris’s SUV.

The Bug hit the other car hard enough to send one girl flying. She suffered a broken pelvis, but was expected to make a full recovery.

Harris himself suffered lacerations to the face. he was rushed to a local hospital where they couldn’t accommodate his request for a private room. It was rumored that he got up and left against medical advice, though his reps later claimed that he was cleared by doctors to leave.

Harris cancelled two shows at the time. This time around, that may not be the case, as Harris doesn’t have anything scheduled until Friday, May 11, according to his website. Harris is still promoting his new song with Dua Lipa, “One Kiss,” which came out last month. The DJ has been retweeting radio stations and fans who are playing the song non-stop. Last week, a music video for the song was released.