Did This ‘Stranger Things’ Star Just Reveal the Wildest Look of the Night Already?

Stars have been making their arrivals at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, but one of the youngest nominated celebs may be taking home the award for freshest dressed.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, turned plenty of heads in a particularly snazzy purple Tom Ford suit jacket Sunday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 15-year-old actor shared a few snaps of his outfit on social media, where the ensemble has since drawn quite a bit of attention.

The little dudes from Stranger Things are KILLING IT; @calebrmclaughl1 picked the right Tom Ford #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZblSDtabWq — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) September 17, 2017

god caleb mclaughlin knows how to dress! (honorable mention to noah schnapp in a velvet embroidered blazer i would die 2 wear) pic.twitter.com/hRgkoGb6Nv — noah fence (@carolsies) September 17, 2017

While the rest of the young male actors from Stranger Things had their outfits on point as well, we’re sure McLaughlin will be remembered for his.

The first season of the Netflix series has been collectively nominated for 18 Emmys, including the prestigious “Best Drama Series” award, “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series,” “Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series,” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” (David Harbour), and “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” (Millie Bobby Brown).

Check out all the 2017 Emmy Awards nominations by clicking here.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!