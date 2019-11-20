Caitlyn Jenner’s Mom Admits She Doesn’t Get ‘KUWTK’ Being Popular

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be one of the most popular reality television shows ever, but there’s one person who isn’t exactly a fan of the series: Caitlyn Jenner‘s mom, Esther Jenner. In an interview with the Daily Mail, published on Nov. 20, Esther detailed what she thinks about the E! series, and she didn’t hold back.

“I wasn’t fond of that program,” Esher told the publication. “There was no plot, and why it was such a hit I’ll never know, and I guess it still is.” She also told the Daily Mail that during Caitlyn’s marriage to Kris Jenner, she looked “milquetoast.” It’s worth noting that the series is indeed still going strong on E!. And while Caitlyn might no appear on the show right now, Esther’s grandchildren, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, are still on the program.

Caitlyn had been on the show ever since it premiered in 2007. Although, recently, because of a little falling out with Kris, the I Am Cait star hasn’t appeared on the E! series that helped make her family famous.

As for what led to Caitlyn’s estrangement from the family, her 2017 book, The Secrets of My Life, was partly to blame. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris said on KUWTK upon the book’s release, per Us Weekly. “None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up.”

“I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand,’” the momager added. “And then all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, what?” According to Caitlyn’s book, all of her ex-wives had learned at different stages in their relationships that she was struggling with her gender identity.

“I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road,” Caitlyn said during a 2017 appearance on Good Morning America, per ABC News. “But she’s a good person and we’ve had 23 good years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”

As of late, it seems like Caitlyn is on much better terms with the Kardashian family. In fact, she recently celebrated her birthday with many members of the family, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in a low-key California bash hosted by Kylie. The event was also attended by Kendall and Caitlyn’s son, Brandon Jenner.