Caitlyn Jenner Sounds off After Joy Behar Misgenders Her on 'The View'

✖

During Friday's episode of The View, the co-hosts all discussed Caitlyn Jenner's bid to become the Governor of California. But, Joy Behar's comments about Jenner's news quickly came under fire as she misgendered the Olympian several times during the broadcast (she later issued an apology). Now, Jenner has responded to the situation on Twitter by sharing a message for Behar.

According to Too Fab, the co-hosts all discussed Jenner's political aspirations on Friday's episode, but Behar, in particular, used the wrong pronouns when referring to the reality star (the co-host used he/him pronouns when the correct ones to use are she/her). She asked one of her co-hosts at one point, "He's got this guy Brad Pascale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That's who is running his campaign -- or her campaign, rather." Behar also used the incorrect pronouns when referring to Jenner later on in the segment, saying, "I think that he should -- she, rather -- should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California."

After the segment aired, the show took a commercial break. When they came back, Behar immediately issued an apology for misgendering Jenner. "So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mixup," Behar said on the talk show. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out." She added, "So, I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that." It wasn't before long that Jenner responded to the segment. On Twitter, she wrote that Behar should not worry about it as she is not big on "cancel culture." Jenner ended her statement by noting that there are "bigger issues than pronouns" that California is facing.

Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar. I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns. https://t.co/epPedRAjW8 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 24, 2021

The View's segment aired on the same day that Jenner announced her intention to run for Governor of California. She would be running as a Republican in a likely recall election against current California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. Her announcement came several weeks after it was initially reported that she was considering entering the political landscape. To announce the news, Jenner wrote on Twitter, "I'm in! California is worth fighting for."