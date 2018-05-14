Caitlyn Jenner Snaps Kylie With Baby Stormi on Mother’s Day, Snubs Khloe Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner wished almost every mother in her family a happy Mother’s Day — except Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner took to her Instagram story to wish ex-wife Kris Jenner, daughter Kylie Jenner and even former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian a happy collective Mother’s Day, but excluded former stepdaughter and new mom Khloé Kardashian. She even shared one never-before-seen photo of Kylie Jenner holding baby Stormi.

The Olympian did not mention the 33-year-old reality TV personality, who welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, in her Instagram post, which has since been deleted. But the thinly veiled diss at Kardashian shouldn’t come as a surprise to Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, who know Kardashian and Jenner have been feuding since the release of Jenner’s memoir.

When asked if Kardashian thought becoming a mom would help her reconcile her relationship with Jenner, she responded, “No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. [Things are] just as they are.”

Jenner opened up about her estranged stepdaughters and told Piers Morgan that she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians and that’s why she didn’t show them the last few pages of her book, Secrets of My Life, where she revealed she was undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK?” she explained. “There was no reason for them to know about it. I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business.”

But Kardashian’s beef with Jenner stemmed mainly from her sections in the book about ex-wife, Kris, who Jenner claimed wasn’t supportive of her transition.

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” Kardashian said on the show. “But then I was also like, ‘This isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s— to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out.’”

The Good American designer didn’t seem bothered by Jenner’s social media jab, however, as she shared her own sweet Mother’s Day post of baby True. In the photo, the 1-month-old took a snooze in her mother’s arms. A Snapchat filter turned the infant into a little teddy bear, and emblazoned the words “Happy Mother’s Day” over her forehead.

Fans got their first look ever at the baby Saturday, when Kardashian posted a video of her daughter with a flower filter on the social media platform.

“Happy 1-month-old, mama,” Kardashian said in the video. “I love you, pretty girl.”