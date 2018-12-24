Caitlyn Jenner and Partner Sophia Hutchins Host Early Christmas Party With Loved Ones

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are breathing in the Christmas spirit.

Hutchins took to Instagram to show off her and her Jenner’s Christmas tree, announcing they had celebrated the holiday season with a “pre-Christmas party.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From our little pre-Christmas party last night!” Hutchins, a 22-year-old Pepperdine University 2018 graduate, captioned the Instagram photo shared Wednesday. “Only 6 days until Christmas!!”

For the event, Hutchins wore bright red pants that she paired with a long-sleeve and collared white top. Jenner wore black fitted pants and a long-sleeve top.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Hutchins wrote alongside a photo of their tree lit up and using the Christmas tree emoji.

The new photo comes a few days after Hutchins had shared a photo of the bare tree, standing in the living room of Jenner’s Malibu home, where Hutchins also lives.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! It’s a process!!! Tree delivery,” Hutchins wrote, along with a check mark emoji.

Hutchins previously revealed that she and Jenner — who met a few years ago when they were introduced by their makeup artist and hairstylist, PEOPLE writes — decorated the tree with ornaments given to the model by her grandmother.

“Hey guys, we just finished decorating the tree for this year. It’s about 10 1/2, 11 feet tall. All of the ornaments mean so much to me,” Hutchins said in an Instagram video this week on Instagram showing off the tree — decorated with lights and ornaments — with her camera. “My grandmother sent them. She’s been collecting them for me for years. There’s so much sentimental value in this tree. It’s so beautiful and I’m so happy that it’s finally decorated. I love it.”

Jenner and Hutchins had an eventful November as they were one of the many people forced to evacuate their Malibu home running from the raging Woolsey Fire.

“Okay, a quick update! We finally made it back to the house. Sophia’s here!” the I Am Cait star said in a video of herself, Hutchins and their two dogs, Baxter and Bertha.

“Yay, our house made it! There’s Baxter, Bertha made it,” Jenner added.

She went on to share that “it was devastating out here in Malibu” as she filmed the nearby burned landscape. “You can see the hills are just totally scorched. Fried to say the least.”

“We’re very, very lucky,” Jenner said in the video.

In the past, Hutchins has emphasized that her relationship with Jenner is not romantic, though they consider themselves partners and family.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’” she told press recently. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”