Caitlyn Jenner Shows off Her Best Morticia Addams With Sophia Hutchins for Kendall Jenner’s Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner channeled her inner Morticia Addams at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party. Jenner sported all black and the iconic big black wig the Addams Family matriarch always had. Jenner was accompanied by her partner, Sophia Hutchins, who arrived in bunny ears.

Jenner’s look was approved by her fans judging by the comments on the video she shared of her getting into character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, Hutchins opened up about her bond with Jenner, going into how deep the connection goes between the two.

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” she added. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 1, 2019 at 7:54pm PDT

The former I Am Cait star recently accepted an opportunity to go on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out if Here! Reports by The Sun share that Jenner has received the highest offer to join the cast among the cast for the upcoming season.

A source to The Sun added that the show’s producers consider her one of the biggest names they’ve ever gotten.

“ITV thinks she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right,” the source explained.

As for Kendall Jenner, she’s been busy denying rumors of her getting serious with model Fai Khadra. The two attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding.

Jenner took to Instagram to squash the reports.

“We don’t date he’s just my date,” she posted.

It hasn’t been long since she parted with her ex and current Philadelphia 76ers star player, Ben Simmons. The two appeared to be getting quite serious before the split.

Jenner even spoke about the idea of marriage down the road.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that’s bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she explained.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner went on to say. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationship, and I don’t think that’s fair.”