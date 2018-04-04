Caitlyn Jenner Shares Photo of First Bridal Shower and Skin Cancer Update

Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday, revealing that she spent her International Trans Day of Visibility attending her first ever bridal shower.

Jenner posted a video on Sunday morning which showed her speaking directly to the camera about the significance of the day.

“Hi everybody, and happy Trans Day of Visibility. Yes. What am I going to do? I’m going to be visible. Let’s get out there, have a good time, and enjoy the day,” Jenner said in the video.

Jenner wore a blue pantsuit with a low-cut white shirt. She was all made up for the big event, and bejeweled with an elegant set of earrings and a short necklace.

Jenner’s nails were freshly painted red, and she was accompanied by a tail-wagging dog just behind her.

Later on in the day, Jenner posted a picture of herself arm in arm with Kaitlynn Carter, who is engaged to her son Brody.

“Went to my first bridal shower, for Brody’s fiancé Kaitlynn Carter,” she wrote. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

The posts were met with an outpouring of support from Jenner’s followers, who told her that she is an inspiration on the day meant to celebrate trans people and raise awareness about the discrimination they face.

The posts also served as an update on Jenner’s skin cancer scare. The reality star had a part of her nose removed to avoid letting the disease spread, and fans have watched as it heals over and returns to normal. It looked good as new on Sunday, despite her post from earlier in the week that had people a little worried.

Jenner has been embroiled in some passive-aggressive drama with her step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, who many believed was taking a shot at her with an Instagram post last Friday. The 37-year-old reality star posted an old photo of Jenner before her transition, sitting on the edge of the bathtub with Kris Jenner inside.

“TGIF,” Kardashian wrote.

Any time the two mention each other fans read malice into it, ever since Kardashian called Jenner out in a September episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back, but she is a liar, she is not a good person,” Kardashian said. She and other members of her family were deeply upset by some of the content in Jenner’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In it, she claimed that Kris was not supportive of her transition.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Jenner told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”