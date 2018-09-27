Busy Philipps Reveals She Was Raped as a 14-Year-Old in Response to Christine Blasey Ford Testimony

In an emotional Instagram post, Busy Philipps revealed that she was raped when she was 14 years old, saying, “Today is the day we are silent no more.”

The I Feel Pretty actress shared a photo of herself when she was 14 years old.

She wrote that while she wrote about the sexual assault in her upcoming book, This Will Only Hurt a Little, she only told her family about it recently.

She captioned the photo, “#tbt This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Philipp’s post comes while Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies in front of a Senate Judiciary Comittee about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she accused of sexually assaulting her during their high school days in the early 1980s.

The hearing is expected to last into Thursday afternoon. Kavanaugh, who has denied not only Blasey Ford’s allegations but also the allegations of two other women, is also expected to testify Thursday. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has scheduled a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation for Friday.

Other celebrities, like Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Charmed star Alyssa Milano, have also offered support to Blasey Ford as she testifies on Capitol Hill. Milano, who has been outspoken against Kavanaugh in the wake of the sexual assault accusations against him, is attending the hearing in person as a guest of ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Alyssa Milano, inside the Blasey Ford hearing: “We’re here to support her and show our solidarity. This can’t be an easy day for her.” pic.twitter.com/Vg7qes0ERJ — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

“We’re here to support her and show our solidarity. This can’t be an easy day for her,” Milano said in a video message shared to social media.

“When I was sexually assaulted, I wasn’t that much older than Christine Blasey Ford — who now has a PhD in psychology — was when she says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her (Kavanaugh denies the incident occurred),” she wrote in a recent essay for Vox. “I’ve watched, horrified, as politicians and pundits refused to believe or take seriously these allegations.”

Hargitay shared a graphic to her social media that said “Believe survivors.” She shared a direct message to Blasey Ford in her caption, writing, “#BelieveSurvivors #SupportSurvivors #IBelieveDrBlaseyFord. Sending strength and courage and self-care to survivors today, as I carry you and your stories in my heart. #YouMatter.”