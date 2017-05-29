Busy Philipps Shares Heartfelt Post After Friend’s Suicide

Busy Phillips posted a moving tribute to one of her close friends, Jennah Foronda, who committed suicide earlier this year. The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the heartfelt message.

Busy and Jennah became friends while they were both pregnant. Their children have grown up together, and the loss of Foronda was clearly deeply felt in Busy's life.

The photo that Phillips and her late friend smiling for a selfie.

Phillips shared the photo with the message:

"How much do we share anymore? What does anything mean on here anyway? This is my beautiful friend @jennah.ferrer.foronda. On March 7, she took her own life. She was so many things. She was a mother, a friend, an artist, a poet, a warrior, a f*cking Instagram lover, a complex human being, a beautiful beautiful sensitive soul. She was my very first mom friend. I met her when we were both like 9 weeks pregnant with our kids. Our kids are still such good friends."

"Today we held a memorial for her at my house and did a knudalini prayer and had a sound bath and told stories and the kids did art and made flower crowns and necklaces and we drank rose and all the things she would have loved. I honestly don't know what any of this means or if we are Sims or if there's a god or what but I know that people matter. People matter. And if you feel like you don't right now, please know that you do. I know you do. Call someone. Reach out. I miss my friend. Her son will miss her forever. National suicide hotline: 1-800-273-8255. I love you Jennah. Be at peace."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jennah Foronda's family during this difficult time.

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Busy Phillips]