Busta Rhymes Reveals Amazing Weight Loss Transformation at 48 Years Old

Rapper Busta Rhymes went through a pretty major transformation recently. On Instagram, Rhymes not only told fans about his soon-to-be-released album, Extention Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, but he also showcased his weight loss transformation. In his caption for the post, the rapper noted that he wanted to be in the best shape of his life in advance of the album's release, which falls on Oct. 30.

Rhymes posted a before and after photo of his body transformation, showcasing that he's put in a ton of work in order to be "in the best shape" of his life. He also included a positive message for others who are going through their own journeys, as he encouraged them not to give up on themselves or their goals. "DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!!" Rhymes wrote. "MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!" The "Break Your Neck" rapper ended his caption by thanking his coach, Victor Munoz, and others who helped him during this health journey.

As Rhymes highlighted, he wanted to be in great shape in advance of the release of Extention Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, his first album release in eleven years. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, given shortly after he, the Dragon, was ousted from The Masked Singer, he shared what fans can expect on this new album. Rhymes said, "I think the consumer that has grown to know and love Busta Rhymes that has been a part of this journey with me for so long, they're gonna get the timeless greatness in a new refreshing way that I haven't done on any album prior, because I've never taken 11 years to record one body of work. It makes it that much more compelling, powerful, and cohesive. So I am super excited about this project."

Rhymes' next album will feature collaborations with artists such as Anderson .Paak and Trippie Redd. According to the rapper, he's really looking forward to releasing this album, as he wants to do his part to bring "feel-good energy" to his fans. "And, man, I just want to do my part in continuing to give people feel-good energy," he explained. "I want to do my part in continuing to spark thought. And I also want to do my part in continuing to contribute to the culture in a significant way, and shift the climate in a productive way with music, and inspire people to be greater."