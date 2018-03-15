Burt Reynolds Says He Fell in Love with Sally Field ‘When She Was 7’

In a new Today show interview Burt Reynolds says that he fell in love with Sally Field when she was 7 years old.

During Reynolds’ conversation with Hoda Kotb, the host asked him who he would consider the love of his life.”

At first he jokes that he’s “dead in the water” no matter how he answers, but then he says, “Well, she was seven when I fell in love with her. She stayed seven for about 11 years. I would say, Sally.”

“She was… well, she is still,” he added after clarifying that it was in fact Field whom he was referring to.

He went on to tell the story of how he fought for her to be cast in Smokey and the Bandit, arguing with producers who said she was not “sexy” enough for the role.

“I said, ‘You don’t get it. Talent is sexy… and she’s got that,’” Reynolds recalled.

Reynolds and Kotb went on to discuss his new film The Last Movie Star, in which he plays Vic Edwards, an aging Hollywood star who was “a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man.”

“Now, in his eighties, he’s convinced by an old friend to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past.”

Reynold spoke about getting emotional during a screening of the film, revealing, “It was very close to me, this picture, because a lot of it that’s happening on-screen was happening to me.”

He explained that both he and his character in the film deal with being told that they should “retire” and “get out of the business.”

Kotb then asked Reynolds who he would like to play him if “someone were to do a movie” on his life.

“George Clooney,” the 82-year-old fired back before joking, “He’s not quite as good looking but he’s still got a lot of other things.”

The Last Movie Star co-stars Ariel Winter and Chevy Chase, and was originally titled Dog Years.

It premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which prompted Winter to post a message on Instagram ahead of its debut.

“BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the [2017 Tribeca Film Festival],” She wrote. “I can’t wait for you to see it at [Tribeca]. [Adam Rifkin,] THANK YOU for allowing me to play Lil and thank you to EVERYONE involved for the incredible experience of making this movie.”

“To the cast and crew, I love you,” Winter then added. “A special shout out to the INCREDIBLE Burt Reynolds…I’m the luckiest girl in the world to know you and have worked with you. F— yeah!!!!!!”