Buckingham Palace Aide Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus Before Queen Elizabeth’s Move

Shortly after it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth traveled to Windsor Castle on Thursday, The Sun has reported that a Buckingham Palace aide has tested positive for the coronavirus. The aide reportedly fell ill and tested positive earlier last week. All of those who came into contact with the unidentified aide have subsequently self-isolated. It is unclear how close the aide got to the Queen or whether they worked directly with her at all.

“The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage,” a source told the publication. The Sun reported that the aide is recovering following their coronavirus diagnosis. The queen, who is currently residing in Windsor Castle, which is around 20 miles away from Buckingham Palace, reportedly remains in good health.

“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff,” a Palace spokesperson told The Sun regarding this report. “In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”

Queen Elizabeth traveled to Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, on Thursday, which is where the two will be residing amidst this global health crisis. Upon their arrival at their residence, the queen released a statement regarding the coronavirus pandemic via social media.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the queen’s statement began. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months,” her statement continued. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images