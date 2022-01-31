BTS Member Jimin Undergoes Emergency Surgery

BTS band member Jimin began to feel sick this weekend and ended up needing emergency surgery. The band’s agency, Big Hit Music released a statement published by All K-Pop saying that Jimin had an appendectomy early on Monday morning. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Big Hit Music revealed that Jimin began to experience abdominal pain suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 30, and that a sore throat began at the same time. He was taken to an emergency room where he received a PCR test and was diagnosed with COVID-19. More pressingly, however, he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He was scheduled for surgery quickly to have his appendix removed.

get well soon jimin 🥺 wishing you a speedy recovery ♡ pic.twitter.com/LKsJGoVvEe — (outro) tear (@raplinehr) January 31, 2022

“According to the medical staff, the operation went well, and Jimin is currently resting and recovering,” the statement reads. “He is expected to be hospitalized for the time being due to the combination of COVID-19 and appendicitis surgery. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat, but it is improving.”

The agency also said that Jimin was not in contact with other members of BTS recently, so they do not believe the other singers could have caught COVID-19 from him. However, the agency and the band are both following the public health guidelines closely to ensure the health and full recovery of everyone involved.

“We will do our best to support Jimin so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, as we consider our artists’ health and safety as the top priority,” Big Hit Music representatives said. “In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

Jimin is the stage name for Park Ji-min, a 26-year-old singer and dancer from South Korea. He is a member of BTS, which has now become one of the most popular musical acts on the planet even outside the niche community of K-pop fans. Jimin has an extensive background in dance and choreography and is considered BTS’ best dancer.

BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates roughly to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” in English. The group has said that English speakers can think of their name as meaning “Beyond the Scene.”

BTS is not currently on tour and there are no major shows coming up on the band’s schedule. The group’s latest release, the single “Butter,” is streaming now on most major music platforms.