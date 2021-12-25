BTS Band Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the members of BTS, Suga, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement from Big Hit Music, Suga received a positive PCR test result upon his arrival back to Korea. The superstar had been traveling at the time because of his numerous “personal engagements” in the U.S.

“Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea,” the statement read, per ABC7. “He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.”

The singer is reportedly showing no symptoms and has been getting “in-home treatments” in line with the country’s health guidelines. Suga is fully vaccinated, having gotten two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and had tested negative prior to his trip into the U.S. Big Hit says that it will continue to fully support Suga while he’s under quarantine as he cooperates with health officials. South Korea’s mandate requires all international travelers (including Korean citizens) regardless of vaccination status to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

The news comes on the heels of the group’s recent celebration as they thanked the Brits for their International Group of the Year 2022 nomination. The group announced the cancellation of its world tour due to the pandemic in August. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” BTS’ label Big Hit Music said in a statement on Friday, reports Billboard. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”