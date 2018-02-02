Bryan Cranston Says He’s Done Signing Autographs

Do not expect to send photos and Heisenberg drawings to Bryan Cranson and get an autograph back. The beloved actor said on Twitter Thursday that he will no longer sign for autograph requests sent to his house.

“Friends, After 18 years of signing everything for fans – I’m retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can’t do it anymore,” Cranston tweeted. “I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that’s all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street – we’ll take a selfie! Bryan.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Friends,

After 18 years of signing everything for fans – I’m retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can’t do it anymore.

I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that’s all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street – we’ll take a selfie! Bryan — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 1, 2018



This does not mean the Oscar-nominated Cranston is retiring from acting any time soon. The Malcolm In The Middle star recently appeared in an episode of Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and voiced a dog in Wes Anderson’s upcoming Isle of Dogs. In 2017, he appeared in Power Rangers, The Upside, The Disaster Artist and Last Flag Flying.

Cranston also has a Golden Globe and six Emmys on his shelf for AMC’s Breaking Bad. He starred as Walter White in the series, and was an executive producer. Last year, he was nominated for an Oscar for playing writer Dalton Trumbo in Trumbo.

In the past, Cranston has proved he will do anything for fans. Back in 2014, he helped Brad Joyner, a Breaking Bad fan with terminal brain cancer. He Skyped with Brad and then sent an ice cream truck to his family’s neighborhood to deliver free ice cream.

Cranston also once walked around San Diego Comic-Con wearing a Walter White mask.

In 2013, Cranston also received a fan letter from a surprising source: Sir Anthony Hopkins. He told Cranston he binge-watched all of Breaking Bad and told Cranston, “Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have seen – ever.” Hopefully Cranston will not turn down a letter like that.

Cranston’s tweet on Thursday prompted fans to share their own Cranston stories.

That day in Times Square when you patted me on the chest whilst I wore a Breaking Bad t-shirt. Better than any selfie or signature.👍 — Rob SAFC Bell (@robbell62) February 1, 2018

I met you once and was way too nervous to ask for a pic or a signature – but we had a short pleasant convo and you even asked my name! 🙂 — Ria (@antisocialmom) February 1, 2018