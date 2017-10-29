Bruce Willis’ ‘Shining’ Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Must See

Halloween is a fun time, even for Hollywood. But one actor who might just win for his hilariously absurd costume this year is Bruce Willis.

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

The 62-year-old action star, also known for the cult hit, The Sixth Sense, kicked up the creepiness of the holiday season with his take on Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece The Shining.

Heading out to director M. Night Shyamalan’s Shyamaween party in Philadelphia with his assistant as reported by The Daily Mail, Willis suited up as one half of the creepy twins from the iconic horror classic.

In an image shared by the former Pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson posted the photo to Twitter with the caption, “Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever!”

The twins from The Shining appear as ghostly visions to the film’s young protagonist, inviting him to play with them “forever.”

Shyamalan’s annual Halloween party is one to help raise money for the M. Night Shyamalan foundation, the director’s organization that combats poverty. Willis and Shyamalan have been long-time collaborators and friends.

Photo credit: Twitter / Smith1Kaylee