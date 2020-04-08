Bruce Willis Shaves Daughter Tallulah’s Head in Dramatic Hair Transformation During Quarantine

Bruce Willis lent a helping hand in daughter Tallulah’s dramatic hair transformation Tuesday as the actor, 65, buzzed the 26-year-old’s head while they quarantine together with Willis’ ex, Demi Moore, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared to Tallulah’s Instagram with the simple caption of a hand-shaking emoji, the Die Hard star can be seen taking the electric clippers to his daughter’s head someone off-camera notes she looks like Joan of Arc with the new ‘do.

“I get very serious while shaving heads,” sister Rumer, 31, captioned the video on her own Instagram Story. Rumer made the most of her sister’s transformation with a photoshoot at home, showing off the pictures she took of Tallulah posing topless while standing in front of a forest background. “Shaved this nugget’s head today.” Rumer captioned one picture. “[Photo] by me.”

Willis and Moore may have been divorced for two decades now, but have been quarantining together alongside their daughters, also including 28-year-old daughter Scout, as well as film director Dillon Buss. The family looks to be making the most of their time together, posing in matching pajamas in a photo earlier this week Tallulah captioned, “Chaotic neutral,” and sifting through family photos together in a snapshot posted at the end of March. “Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project,” Moore captioned the photo.

After their split in 2000, Moore and Willis maintained a loving relationship, which she opened up about in her new memoir Inside Out: “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she said. “I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore added that the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. …We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”