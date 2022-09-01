Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Has NSFW Reaction for Backlash to Her 'Grief Awareness' Post

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming recently had a NSFW reaction to the backlash she faced over her "grief awareness" post. On National Grief Awareness Day, Heming took to Instagram and shared how she has been coping with her husband's aphasia diagnosis. "This was the summer of self discovery-finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she captioned a video of herself being active and outside. "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it."

She continued, As my step-daughter [Scout, one of Willis' daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore] told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too." While her post was intended to be a positive expression, the mother-of-two was hit with critical comments from other Instagram users. Heming later took to her Instagram Stories thread to comment on the criticisms, writing, "When you're not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day... But in the words of the great, philosophical, and insightful Bruce Willis... 'Ah, f— 'em.'"

Speaking directly to her followers in a follow-up video, Heming said "So, in this crazy day and age of comments and, you know, people thinking they know you and the things and the situation -- ah, f— 'em. I hope that you get to use that quote as frequently as I get to use my husband's quote. I think he's been up for scrutiny for so many years and he's just built this ultra thick skin, and he could give two s—s. I, on the other hand, give two s—s." She continued, per ET, "But the, 'Ah, f— 'em' is highly helpful. So, I hope that I can pass that along to you so that you can use it in your life."

Earlier this year, the Willis family announced that Bruce has retired from acting due to his health condition. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement from the family. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."