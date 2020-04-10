Bruce Willis' Wife Reacts to Him Quarantining With Ex-Wife Demi Moore and Daughters

✖

Emma Heming is sending love to husband Bruce Willis as the actor self-quarantines with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters. Heming made sure to let the crew know how much she missed them in the Instagram comments of Moore's hilarious family photo featuring herself and Willis with daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, all wearing matching striped pajamas as they held on to some comically large utensils.

"Family bonding," the Ghost actress captioned the group shot shared Wednesday. Heming was quick to leave a sweet comment, writing alongside green heart emojis, "At its finest love and miss you guys." When news first broke that the Sixth Sense actor was quarantining with his ex and their daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic, Heming shared another loving comment, writing, "Looking good squad," on Tallulah's first family Instagram on April 7.

Willis and Moore ended their relationship in 1998 after a decade-plus of marriage, with their divorce being finalized two years later. Heming and Willis then married in March 2009, welcoming daughters Mabel Ray in April 2012 and Evelyn Penn in May 2014. Moore likewise tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but split with the That '70s Show actor in 2013. Despite the end of the Die Hard actor's marriage to the Indecent Proposal actress, they have managed to make a blended family dynamic work for everyone.

"They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact," daughter Rumer told Larry King in March 2015. In Moore's new memoir, Inside Out, which was released in September 2019, she echoed her daughter's sentiments.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she wrote. “It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”