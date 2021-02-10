✖

Bruce Springsteen is facing legal trouble following a DWI arrest in 2020. According to TMZ, the "Glory Days" singer who appeared in a Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl, was arrested in November. He was reportedly cited with for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area and is set to make a court appearance in the coming weeks.

At this time, details of the incident remain unclear, and Springsteen himself, nor any of his representatives, has not issued a public statement on the arrest. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the arrest was made on November 14, 2020 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. The musician was said to be "cooperative" throughout the arrest. He was issued three citations – DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area – and is scheduled for a court appearance soon. An exact date for the court appearance has not been revealed. It appears to be Springsteen's first arrest for DWI.

The November arrest came just a few months ahead of the debut of Springsteen's Super Bowl 2021 ad, which garnered plenty of comments on social media on game day Sunday. Amid the tense political atmosphere that has eclipsed the country, the singer teamed up with Jeep to advocate for finding "the middle." The ad, which you can view by clicking here, marked Springsteen’s first-ever commercial appearance as well as his first-ever product endorsement, according to Pitchfork. In the two-minute-long ad, Springsteen offered a message of hope as he drove a 1980 Jeep CJ-5 to a chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, which he describes as "standing on the exact center of the lower 48."

"All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," the singer said in a voiceover. "Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you're from, it's what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle."

According to Springsteen's longtime manager, Jon Landau, the decision for Springsteen to star in the ad was "spontaneous." Although his first commercial appearance, Landau told Rolling Stone Springsteen had a heavy hand in the ad, explaining that the script was "substantially revised by" Springsteen, who also was an active participant in the editing process. He said Springsteen "controlled every second of what you see and hear, and that's why it feels so personal."