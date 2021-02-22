Brooke Shields Shares Video From Hospital After Breaking Her Femur

✖

Brooke Shields is in recovery after she broke her femur. The 55-year-old actress and model shared a video of herself on crutches while practicing walking in a hospital after she hurt her right leg. "Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," she captioned the Instagram post. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

In the footage, Shields wears a hospital gown and non-slip socks as she makes her way down the hallway. She talks through the steps with her physical trainer, confirming that she can only put 20% of her weight on the injured femur. "The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip."

Shields gave no indication of what caused the injury to her femur, which is the thigh bone — the largest bone in the human body. She also did not give a timetable for the recovery. Immediately, Shields' fans and friends left well-wishes in the comments of the post.

"So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love," actress Glenn Close wrote. "I'm so sorry, let me know how you're doing," wrote Sharon Stone, who also offered to bring over food. "Omg Brooke, get well soon please," wrote Jaime Camil, who starred opposite Shields on her guest arc on Jane the Virgin. Helena Christensen implied that she has seen Shields since the injury, writing, "So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one."

In recent Instagram posts, Shields has discussed the importance of working out regularly during the pandemic to stay in shape, even sharing her at-home workouts. "My approach to working out comes from more of a rehab approach because I had a partial knee replacement and I'm sort of preparing to have a full knee replacement on my other knee," she explained to Fox News last year. "It really stems from the maintenance aspect of continuing to activate my muscles. It really started off as me calling my trainer and saying, 'Please, can you FaceTime with me and tell me what I can do?' And it grew from there."